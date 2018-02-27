NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn.
Police say 27-year-old Jermaine Larmon is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm. A second suspect is still on the loose.
The girl’s head was grazed by a bullet around 5:30 p.m. Monday as the white van she was riding in was stopped at a red light on East 83rd Street and Flatlands Avenue.
“She was really small, I could hold her in my hand. They took her out the van and in the ambulance,” said witness Marsha Greene. “The police pulled up running to the van then there were kids piling out of the van.”
Police say the shooting was a result of a fight inside the Popeyes restaurant at the corner.
“It seemed like there was an argument in front of the Popeyes and in the Popeyes so I guess they must have came out and that’s when I heard a pop sound,” said Greene.
“One of those bullets struck the rear driver’s side window and struck the 8-year-old female,” said NYPD Deputy Inspector Commanding Officer Frank Giordano.
The girl was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, conscious and alert when paramedics arrived.
The investigation is ongoing.