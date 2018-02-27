CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, Magdalena Doris

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Police say 27-year-old Jermaine Larmon is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm. A second suspect is still on the loose.

The girl’s head was grazed by a bullet around 5:30 p.m. Monday as the white van she was riding in was stopped at a red light on East 83rd Street and Flatlands Avenue.

“She was really small, I could hold her in my hand. They took her out the van and in the ambulance,” said witness Marsha Greene. “The police pulled up running to the van then there were kids piling out of the van.”

Police say the shooting was a result of a fight inside the Popeyes restaurant at the corner.

“It seemed like there was an argument in front of the Popeyes and in the Popeyes so I guess they must have came out and that’s when I heard a pop sound,” said Greene.

“One of those bullets struck the rear driver’s side window and struck the 8-year-old female,” said NYPD Deputy Inspector Commanding Officer Frank Giordano.

The girl was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, conscious and alert when paramedics arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch