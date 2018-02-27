CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:CC Sabathia, New York Yankees, WFAN Afternoon Drive

NEW YORK (WFAN) — When asked what his expectations are for the Yankees this season, CC Sabathia took a fraction of a second to give an answer.

“World Series,” the Yankees pitcher said in an interview Monday with WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive.”

“Being the Yankees, that’s what you sign up for,” he added.

General manager Brian Cashman has called the Yankees, considered a serious World Series contender by many, as “the little engine that could,” pointing out that the Boston Red Sox are the defending American League East champs and must be dethroned first.

Game 3

CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees reacts against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Sabathia said that’s how the Yankees have to look at things.

“We don’t want to play in that wild-card game this year,” he said. “That was a little rough, that first inning (against the Twins last season). We want to try to win the division to get some homefield advantage because last year in the playoffs, the Bronx was on fire. It was a lot of fun to play in that atmosphere, and hopefully we can bring that back this October.”

Sabathia is back with the Yankees for a 10th season after signing a one-year, $10 million contract this offseason. At 37 years old, he knows he’ll be counted out for his leadership just as much as for his gifted left arm.

He says he’s comfortable with that role.

“I love it. I mean, that’s something that I feel like I had already been kind of my whole career,” he said. “Just to obviously be that old guy now in the clubhouse, it feels natural, I guess. It’s my 18th season, so I’ve been through everything on and off the field, so I feel like I can help whoever with any kind of problem.”

Sabathia also said he’s trying not to think about whether this could be his final season playing.

“I’m just trying to go out, take everything in and enjoy it, have fun, have these young guys keep me young and just go out and enjoy the season,” he said. “If it is my last one, it is, but I’m going to try to play as long as I can and as long as I’m healthy.”

