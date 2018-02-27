NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — As the debate on school security grows in the aftermath of the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the head of New York’s public schools is taking a firm stance on the idea of arming teachers in the classroom.
“I think it’s the most ridiculous idea I’ve ever heard,” said Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina. “No way, no how.”
Last week, President Donald Trump pushed his plan to prevent school shootings, calling for called for stronger background checks, banning so-called “bump stocks” and having school teachers carry guns.
“A teacher’s job is to teach, and to be very honest, I don’t think they need that burden,” Farina told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer. “But I also feel that when teachers make a promise to teach, I think it would not be something that they would feel comfortable doing and I don’t think we should impose that on them.”
Farina has been in the post since Mayor Bill de Blasio took office in 2014, and is expected to retire this year.
In Mississippi on Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee amended a bill allowing public and private school administrators to establish school safety programs that would allow teachers to carry guns.
The move comes a day after South Carolina Rep. Steven Long said he would give away three handguns, one for a teacher, staff member or administrator at a primary or secondary school; one to a higher education staff member or administrator and one to a drawing winner.