NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — While more than a dozen U.S. companies have severed ties with the National Rifle Association, FedEx says it’s sticking with the group.

The Memphis, Tennessee delivery company has not asked to be removed from the NRA website, where members are offered corporate discounts.

FedEx said it differs with the NRA and believes weapons like the AR-15 assault-style rifle that was used to kill 17 people inside a Florida high school should not be owned by civilians, but it said it’s a common carrier and will not deny service based on political views or policy positions.

FedEx responds to questions on the National Rifle Association, gun safety and policy https://t.co/qYgmbyQ5jk pic.twitter.com/02q1hD2Q9s — FedEx (@FedEx) February 26, 2018

The decision was met with reaction across social media and potential backlash from some customers.

One company vowed to take its 100,000 annual shipments elsewhere.

“The NRA is supporting stuff that we don’t get behind,” said Jeni Britton Bauer, founder of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. “UPS is out there.”

Listen, @FedEx @FedExHelp we ❤️ you but team Jeni’s will begin to explore other options today. We are not your biggest customer, but you KNOW we’re not small either. Remember that semi truck you docked on our bay just for us last holiday? Drop your support of the @NRA please. — jeni britton bauer (@Jenisplendid) February 26, 2018

But dropping partnerships with the NRA isn’t a safe bet. Georgia’s Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle threatened Monday to derail a $50 million sales tax exemption on jet fuel for Delta after it ended its NRA partnership.

Other companies that have severed ties with the group include MetLife, Hertz, Avis, Enterprise, Best Western and Wyndham, among others.

