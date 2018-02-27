PARKLAND, Fla. (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — A hurricane-proof window may have prevented the shooter in a deadly Valentine’s Day massacre at a high school in South Florida from killing additional people, sources tell CBS Miami’s Jim DeFede.
Investigators believe 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz tried to make a sniper’s nest by shooting out a window in a third-floor stairwell.
He fired 16 rounds into the glass, but the hurricane-proof material didn’t shatter. Sources tell CBS Miami Cruz then reloaded only to have his gun jam. With police closing in, Cruz dropped the weapon and exited the school with other students.
Additionally, a federal law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation told CBS News on Tuesday the suspected gunman had swastikas on ammunition magazines he brought into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.
Cruz had 180 rounds of ammunition left, a source confirmed to CBS News. Police said Cruz told them he had “brought additional loaded magazines to the school campus and kept them hidden in a backpack until he got on campus to begin his assault.”
Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.