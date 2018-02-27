CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:New York Mets, Steven Matz

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Even before Steven Matz had a shaky spring training debut, it had been another bumpy day for the New York Mets.

Eager to put last season’s rash of injuries behind them, the Mets have instead been slowed by various ailments this month under new manager Mickey Callaway.

The Mets said Tuesday that slugging outfielder Yoenis Cespedes was out of action because of mild shoulder soreness. The team also said ace Jacob deGrom was feeling stiffness in his lower back.

Then in the third inning against Houston, reliever Anthony Swarzak, who signed a two-year contract with the Mets in December, left the field with two outs after covering first base and committing an error on a soft toss from Adrian Gonzalez.

Swarzak’s short sprint — his second of the inning to cover the bag — resulted in a left calf strain. The right-hander will have an MRI on Wednesday.

“I just felt something grab a little bit in my calf. I continued to run and walked off the field, some good signs. It wasn’t a situation where I had to hit the deck and pray for the best. It was nothing that serious whatsoever,” Swarzak said.

Swarzak said he rarely cramps. And because he was standing and walking, he added, “I think we’ll be OK.”

Callaway said the minor injuries are simply a product of the staff being overly cautious.

“The things some of them have, they’d be playing right through during the regular season. It doesn’t make much sense right now to push it because we have plenty of time to get them all ready,” he said.

Matz’s problems were more related to his results.

The left-hander worked a perfect first inning before failing to record an out against the five Astros he faced in the second frame. He allowed five runs on three hits and two walks.

“I feel healthy and I feel good, so I’m going to build off that and kind of visit some things in the next few days and build off the outing,” said Matz, who left Max Stassi’s two-run, bloop single.

Matz said he didn’t know how he suddenly lost it in his 36-pitch outing against a Houston lineup that sported just one starter, Evan Gattis.

“It’s hard to say at this point,” Matz said. “It’s frustrating, but it’s February and this is the best I’ve felt in spring training in a long time, just physically,” he said.

“I was really excited coming in to camp, so that’s the frustrating thing when you get results like that,” he said.

Last year began to unravel early for Matz, starting in camp.

He was the only left-hander in the Mets’ rotation as he hoped to play his second full season after a strong 2015 when he was 4-0 in six starts and a 2016 rookie campaign when he went 9-8 with a 3.40 in 22 starts.

But Matz had elbow tenderness last March after four spring starts and was shut down. He came back and made 12 starts, but irritation due to an ulnar nerve issue led to elbow surgery in August.

His season with the Mets ended with a 2-7 mark and a 6.08 ERA in 13 appearances.

Now, the Long Island native finds himself alongside another lefty likely to wind up in the rotation, Jason Vargas, who tied for the big league lead with 18 wins last year with Kansas City.

The 26-year-old Matz said he’ll try to put the rough outing behind him.

“You’ve really got to overlook it at this point. It’s really about that I’m healthy and I’ve got to build off what I felt out there,” said Matz, who added he felt good out of the windup and not as much from the stretch.

Said Callaway: “He looked really good. The ball was coming out of his hand good. … For the first time off a mound in a live game in a while, I’m encouraged.”

NOTES: OF Jay Bruce, who has missed time with plantar fasciitis, made his spring debut as the DH and went 1 for 2 with an RBI. “It went fine. I felt good. It’s progress, for sure.” Bruce said his foot issue will be a “housekeeping deal” where he’ll have to monitor it and stay stretched out. He and the Mets agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal last month. . Tim Tebow made his spring debut as the Mets DH in the sixth inning and went 0 for 2 with a strikeout and a flyout to left. . 1B Dominic Smith had his MRI on Monday, which revealed that he has a right quadriceps strain. . The Mets travel to play Atlanta on Wednesday. RHP Matt Harvey will make his first spring start and be opposed by RHP Brandon McCarthy.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch