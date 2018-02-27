NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Hundreds of Catholic school students in New Rochelle will move to a newly renovated school in the fall.

While there will be more room for the growing number of students, not everyone is excited about the change, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

In just a few months, the locks will come off and the doors will swing open at the Holy Family parish. Students are being moved there from the Holy Name of Jesus school just a few miles away.

One of the reasons? Growth.

“This is our only school in New Rochelle, so I would not want to artificially cap the growth that this school is starting to see,” Superintendent Timothy McNiff told Liverman.

McNiff said it’s going to cost the diocese next to nothing – just moving a few tables and chairs.

“It’s a turnkey operation for us. In terms of moving in, it’s really very little improvements or renovations that we have to do,” he said.

He said one of the best parts of the move is that it’s going to give students a chance to take advantage of the school’s new renovations.

“I think it’s going to be good – larger school, bigger classes,” parent Faustino Rosales said.

It might be great for students, but not-so-good for residents who say parking in the area is bad enough as it is.

“My only concern is the parking and where they’re going to put all the teachers and the students. It’s going to be very crowded. It’s a small block,” neighbor Neishelle Walcott said. “Half the time, we have to honk whenever someone parks in our driveway.”

While the superintendent says the majority of students live closer to Holy Family, there are some parents that are going to be dealing with a longer commute.

“Definitely a lot of traffic. You got high school, you got Iona College. Basically, it’s going to be a cluster,” said Rosales.

Others say they’re just happy with the way things are.

“I like this school, I like the area, I like that it’s quiet,” said parent Joe Vramblakie.

As for the future of Holy Name of Jesus, McNiff said the pastor at the old parish will still have to work out what will be done with the currently occupied school.

The superintendent says the diocese will host a town hall Thursday night for parents to give input and ask questions.