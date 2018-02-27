NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Transportation Security Administration begins testing technology designed to detect explosive suicide vests at Penn Station.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said the TSA will start testing the screening equipment on Tuesday. Schumer has been pushing for the last few months to get the explosives detectors installed in New York transit hubs.
“When I made the push to bring this technology to New York City it was because we need to put it on the fast-track and we need to perfect it, because if it works, this is where we want it,” Schumer said Monday in a news release.
The TSA has been working on the experimental devices, known as standoff explosive detection units, since 2004 with transit agencies. The technology has also been used to secure large events like the 2014 Super Bowl and was tested by the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority in December. It hasn’t been deployed permanently at any transit hub because it’s still under development.
The machines, mounted on tripods, screen people at a distance without slowing them down. If a potential threat is detected, it will trigger an alarm on an operator’s laptop.
Unlike airport screening systems, the equipment projects scanning waves at people rather than having them walk through a scanner. The machines scan for metallic and non-metallic objects on a person’s body.
There are several variations of the technology, Schumer said, and the TSA must help local transit agencies examine them to find the best options to thwart suicide vests and other concealed explosives as soon as possible.
Testing will evaluate the effectiveness at detecting bombs and the frequency of false alarms.
