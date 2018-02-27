NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Port Authority police officer is being hailed as a hero after saving a choking man at the agency’s heavily-trafficked midtown bus terminal.
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Joe Pentangelo says Officer Vincent Masciana was on patrol when he spotted a 46-year-old man gasping for air, unable to breathe in the south wing of the terminal Sunday night.
Officer Masciana performed the Heimlich maneuver, which dislodged a “volume of food” that had been stuck in the man’s throat after two tries, allowing the man to breathe on his own.
The officer’s actions most likely saved the man’s life, according to Inspector Ronald Shindel, Commanding Officer of the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
Masciana has been suggested for the Port Authority’s medial medal for his quick-thinking actions which likely saved the day.