Filed Under:PSEG Long Island, Sophia Hall

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Are the PSEG Long Island ratepayers picking up the tab for housing for executives for the company?

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, it seems like it would be a no-brainer—the president of PSEG Long Island living on Long Island. But the president of the authority actually lives in New Jersey – he has since 2013 – and he commutes to Long Island staying in an apartment that could be paid either directly or indirectly by the ratepayers.

The same goes for three other top executives.

Matthew Cordero, who ran utilities in the past – including posts on Long Island, in Nashville and in Indianapolis – said when he got the top jobs, he had to relocate and was only given a few months to do so, and that is normally how it is done, so that executives can be part of the community.

“The ratepayers pay for all the costs of PSE&G in one way or another,” Cordero said.

SEG Long Island released a statement in response to the claims.

“Our PSEG Long Island senior management team works fulltime on Long Island. They are on non-profit boards and committed to and active in local communities. Where they go during their free time does not affect the way they do their jobs,” the statement said. “They live here and are 100 percent committed to providing everyone on Long Island and in the Rockaways excellent customer service and best in class electric reliability.”

The statement continued: “Many people – especially in this area — have homes in one state and work in another. People from Long Island work in Connecticut. People from Connecticut work in New Jersey. The close proximity of Long Island and New Jersey help make this a very viable option.

