NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally was held Tuesday outside New York immigration court, in support of a Queens man who was detained by immigration authorities.
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, it was the day after Christmas when Juan Esteban Baretto, 21, disappeared.
“Scary,” said relative Leah Galabchik. “I mean, I’m an American. The idea that people can just disappear is just terrifying.”
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Baretto and took him to the Hudson County detention facility, where Galabchik said he has been held without bail.
“He’s not a dangerous person. He’s not somebody who should be in a prison,” Galabchik said. “You know, he hasn’t committed a crime other than being brought here when he was a baby.”
Supporters held signs on the sidewalk outside immigration court reading, “Let Juan go free.”
“To me, they are stalking immigrants,” said bias awareness educator Susan Goodman, “and that is racial profiling. That is outright persecutions.”