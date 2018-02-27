CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Backpacks, Chris Melore, Guns, Local TV, Parkland Florida, school shooting, Talkers

NILES, Ohio (CBS Local) — Searching for answers after 17 people were killed in a Florida mass shooting, schools are going to extreme measures to make sure weapons stay out of the classroom. Some schools around the U.S. are now banning students from bringing backpacks into the building.

According to WKBN, Niles McKinley High School in Ohio is one of the latest schools to ban students from carrying their books in a backpack. The local school board said the decision was made “to make every student feel safe.”

“Yeah, I say I feel pretty safe in school,” sophomore Matthew Price said. “It’s just crazy, all this stuff happening. I don’t even want to think about it. It’s sickening.” The school is reportedly giving students extra time to change books in between classes and gather what they need before getting on a school bus to go home.

Other schools in Florida, Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio are taking similar measures to tighten security. “Kids are bringing laundry baskets and stuff,” student Sheldon Ratchford said, via the Miami Herald after Marion High School in Illinois changed its policy to only allow see-through backpacks on school grounds.

19-year-old Nikolas Cruz had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland but returned to the building with an AR-15 assault rifle in a duffel bag on Feb. 14. “I know they’re just trying to do something, maybe to let parents know they are trying,” Cristi Kwei told the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Her children’s West Virginia school banned cell phones after anonymous threats were texted to the school.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch