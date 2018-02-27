NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A children’s classic is coming to the big screen, with a superstar cast.

CBS entertainment reporter Suzanne Marques sat down with the stars to talk about “A Wrinkle In Time.”

The story takes you on an adventure through space and time.

The sci-fi fantasy has a $100 million budget and was directed by a woman: Oscar-nominated Ava Duvernay.

Marques chatted with the stars about that.

“With it being sci-fi and Ava as the director, you could see the feminine touch,” said Marques.

“Oh my gosh. Didn’t you it when the creature came, when she became the creature, and then they flew?” said Oprah Winfrey.

“They were very feminine. I like the flowers too. I was a little girl and I watched flowers talk,” said Reese Witherspoon.

Meg Murry is the hero of the story. An awkward, underachieving teenager, trying to rescue her father from dark forces.

“What is it like to play this flawed, beautiful, empowered but also relatable hero for so many children who will look up to you?” Marques asked Storm Reid, who plays Murry.

“I got to play a character that goes through so much and that is so beautiful and she just doesn’t realize it until the jouney to become the light, if that makes sense,” said Reid. “It’s really moving and touching for me.”

Murry is guided by three women who are powerful in both the film and in real life.

“This is a genre that completely ignored people that look like me and so this is really exciting, to be part of this,” said Mindy Kaling.

“A Wrinkle In Time” speaks to our youth, giving them examples of what they can be, guided by people who look like them, reported Marques. The film comes at a time when Hollywood is experiencing a major shift.

“This new generation: They get to grow up in it, with all these women creating such a sea change,” said Marques.

“It’s happening,” said Winfrey. “You know in the Golden Globes speech I was saying ‘A new day is on the horizon.’ It’s actually here, and I think the arrival of this film lets young girls everywhere know that they can be a part of the here and now. You don’t have to wait for the wrinkle in time.”

The movie opens nationwide March 9.