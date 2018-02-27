CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A children’s classic is coming to the big screen, with a superstar cast.

CBS entertainment reporter Suzanne Marques sat down with the stars to talk about “A Wrinkle In Time.”

The story takes you on an adventure through space and time.

The sci-fi fantasy has a $100 million budget and was directed by a woman: Oscar-nominated Ava Duvernay.

Marques chatted with the stars about that.

“With it being sci-fi and Ava as the director, you could see the feminine touch,” said Marques.

“Oh my gosh. Didn’t you it when the creature came, when she became the creature, and then they flew?” said Oprah Winfrey.

“They were very feminine. I like the flowers too. I was a little girl and I watched flowers talk,” said Reese Witherspoon.

Meg Murry is the hero of the story. An awkward, underachieving teenager, trying to rescue her father from dark forces.

“What is it like to play this flawed, beautiful, empowered but also relatable hero for so many children who will look up to you?” Marques asked Storm Reid, who plays Murry.

“I got to play a character that goes through so much and that is so beautiful and she just doesn’t realize it until the jouney to become the light, if that makes sense,” said Reid. “It’s really moving and touching for me.”

Murry is guided by three women who are powerful in both the film and in real life.

“This is a genre that completely ignored people that look like me and so this is really exciting, to be part of this,” said Mindy Kaling.

“A Wrinkle In Time” speaks to our youth, giving them examples of what they can be, guided by people who look like them, reported Marques. The film comes at a time when Hollywood is experiencing a major shift.

“This new generation: They get to grow up in it, with all these women creating such a sea change,” said Marques.

“It’s happening,” said Winfrey. “You know in the Golden Globes speech I was saying ‘A new day is on the horizon.’ It’s actually here, and I think the arrival of this film lets young girls everywhere know that they can be a part of the here and now. You don’t have to wait for the wrinkle in time.”

The movie opens nationwide March 9.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch