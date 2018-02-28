Good Morning!
We should end February as the warmest of all time in NYC as far back as 1869!
We had a string of warm days as well as overnight lows not dropping below the 50° mark many times.
Today is no exception to the mild trend. Temps start of in the low 40s (upper 30s in the ‘burbs).
We then soar nearing 60° by afternoon. Some added clouds are expected today but they are not rain bearing.
Skies change tomorrow as preceding clouds ahead of multiple low pressure systems bear down on the NE for Thursday Night into Friday.
We’re watching a nor’easter that could bring a good hard bite to the eastern beaches.
IS there snow? Flooding? How much rain?
Check back often for he latest.
– G