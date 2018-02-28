The New York dining scene is constantly welcoming new restaurants. From Hell’s Kitchen to Midtown and NoMad, here are some of the best openings of the month.

Porterhouse Brew Co.

66 Pearl Street

New York, NY 10004

212-425-7171

www.porterhousebrewconyc.com

A piece of Ireland traveled across the sea and is making New York home. Porterhouse Brew Co., a Dublin-based brewery, opened its first stand-alone United States location in the Financial District. Once people enter the venue they will notice two types of decor, including a classic Irish pub and a chic old-world liquor bar known as Lovelace. These dual experiences allows Porterhouse Brew Co. to become a neighborhood beer spot and a cocktail destination. The front part of the space is ideal for beer lovers because they can try 10 types of craft beers from Porterhouse that are exclusively available at this location. In addition, there will be an array of international craft beers available. People can venture to the back of the bar to discover Lovelace. Paying homage to the space’s past, Lovelace is named after Governor Francis Lovelace’s Tavern, which operated in the spot nearly three centuries ago. Libations at this section of the venue focus on gin, rum and brandy. There are also flights of old-world liquors and elevated bar bites, including Lamb Shoulder Sandwich sliced thin on grilled country bread with olive tapenade.

Simon & The Whale

23 Lexington Ave.

New York, NY 10010

212-475-1920

www.freehandhotels.com

One of Gramercy’s latest hotels in home to one of the neighborhood’s highly anticipated eateries, Simon & The Whale. Operated by Gabriel Stulamn’s Happy Cooking Hospitality, the restaurant opened in early February and serves polished American cuisine with international touches. The quaint restaurant seats up to 80 diners and follows with the brand’s vibrant and laid-back atmosphere with brass finishes and mint tufted colored seating. People can have an intimate meal with one of their signature dishes, including the black bass crudo with shiso, puffed rice and coconut milk or the spaghetti acqua pazza with olives, cherry tomatoes and clams. The cocktail menu features playful drinks based on the restaurant’s name, including the 3 Sails made with gin, Cocchi Americano thyme and lemon. Literature buffs can unleash their inner Moby Dick and order the Call me Ish cocktail with Torres 15, bourbon, Meletti and orange.

Scarpetta

88 Madison Ave.

New York, NY 10016

212-691-0555

www.scarpettarestaurants.com

The acclaimed Scarpetta restaurant opened its new flagship location in the heart of NoMad. Located inside The James Hotel, the expansive restaurant exudes a warmth and modernity with rustic touches, including exposed brick, leathers and marble. While the dining room is a large communal space, there are individual vaulted bays boasting a sense of privacy. The menu features various dishes encompassing the flavors of the season, but people will want to try the in-house made pasta with locally-sourced ingredients. There will be more Crudi, Vedure and a wider selection of gluten free dishes. Their signature entrees are still available, including Yellowtail Crudo, Creamy Polenta and Roasted Branzino.

MáLà Project

41 West 46th St.

New York, NY

917-261-7520

www.malaproject.nyc

There is a new Chinese restaurant to discover near Bryant Park. MáLà Project, a popular East Village restaurant, opened its second location this month with the goal of bringing original unaltered Chinese dishes to Manhattan in a 90s-inspired China decor. As people step inside the new space, they will notice soft lighting with bare bulbs hanging from the ceiling and the vintage seating and tables. While the East Village location brings in a neighborhood crowd, the Bryant Park space is geared towards a business clientele and will offering easy lunch combos and quick yet satisfying meals, including the Got Lamb? and Chicken Over Things.

The Harrow New York

720 10th Ave.

New York, NY

(212) 757-6977

www.theharrownewyork.com

The dining scene in Hell’s Kitchen has gained a new addition nestled on 10th Avenue. The Harrow New York delivers American cuisine in a chic and stylish atmosphere. From the exposed brick to flower-like lighting and comfy banquettes, the restaurant is the ideal backdrop for any type of dinner. Named after the agricultural tool used to cultivate the soil, The Harrow aims to provide seasonal dishes that are sustainably grown and responsibly farmed from local farms in the area. New Yorkers can find a dish on the menu to satisfy any craving, including the Crispy Pork Shoulder with chimichurri, steak fries and pickles or the Roots and Grains salad with watercress, cashew butter and lemon.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.