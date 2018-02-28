CBS 2German shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs […]
WCBS 880German shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. […]
1010 WINSGerman shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, […]
WFANGerman shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the […]
WLNYGerman shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located […]
BREAKING: Miami Schools Chief To Replace Retiring DOE Chancellor Fariña

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 8-year-old boy says he was injured by someone who works at his school in Upper Manhattan.

The staff member is suspended, but the boy’s mother tells CBS2’s Dave Carlin she’s not satisfied. The fading bruise on her son’s forehead looked much worse Tuesday, after Sharon Faust says Rasheed was roughed up by a staffer inside PS 194 in Harlem.

“He pulled me into the wall and I bumped my head,” Rasheed said. He admits he was fighting with another boy in the cafeteria. A teacher broke it up, then he says a man who may be a so-called crisis counselor stepped in.

Rasheed says he was forcefully pulled down the hall.

“And then I was struggling and then he blew me into the wall,” he said. “He pulled me back and I got hurt right here.”

Taken to the nurse, he was given an ice pack seen in a photo his mother took.

“I got the call from the nurse that my son got a bump on his head,” Sharon said. “I didn’t get the full story.”

When told a staffer was not only involved, but possibly responsible, she was livid.

“Why did you put your hands on my child,” Sharon asked.

CBS2 requested answers from the school’s principal, but a school safety officer directed us to the school’s press office which would not confirm the man’s name. They did say he’s a contract worker not on the Department of Education’s payroll.

They say he’s suspended from the partner program pending the outcome of the investigation. Sharon says she knew she needed to get police involved.

She called, and they came. Sharon says when officers saw the knot on her son’s head, they insisted he be checked out in Harlem Hospital. The mom adds she may not have even called the authorities if the school had been more open and let her talk to the man.

“Him not coming to apologize, that’s a guilty man,” Sharon said.

Rasheed was kept home from school, and his mother says he has no desire to return.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch