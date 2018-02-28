NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A community in the Bronx was outraged and concerned Wednesday after a building superintendent was was indicted for child sex abuse.

Residents wanted to know if red flags about the man’s behavior were missed.

64-year-old Angel Martinez is facing multiple sex charges. Four months ago, he allegedly lured a girl into his apartment and molested her at the building he lived at worked at on East 136th Street in Mott Haven.

The girl’s father says he’ll never get over his anger.

“He do the same thing in another building,” Daniel Herrera told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. Martinez previously worked as a super at a building on University Avenue. While investigating the November allegation, the NYPD learned Martinez allegedly molested a five-year-old girl repeatedly in the laundry room of that building.

At the time, both buildings were owned by the same company — Galaxy Contracting. Herrera was outraged.

“And even so, they moved him to this building,” he said.

CBS2 called Galaxy and stopped by their office but got no answers. Meanwhile, residents at both buildings say they raised concerns.

On University Avenue, residents say Martinez kept cats and often invited children to see them. One man says Martinez approached his little sister about six years ago.

“He did ask her ‘hey, come down and see the cats’,” Morris Heights resident Luis Valerio said. “Luckily she went to my mom, asked beforehand ‘can I go down?’. She said no.”

On 136th, a family says Martinez posted several selfies along with a photo of their son, shirtless, that Martinez secretly took while fixing an appliance.