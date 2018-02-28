CBS 2German shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs […]
WCBS 880German shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. […]
1010 WINSGerman shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, […]
WFANGerman shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the […]
WLNYGerman shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located […]
BREAKING: Miami Schools Chief To Replace Retiring DOE Chancellor Fariña

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A community in the Bronx was outraged and concerned Wednesday after a building superintendent was was indicted for child sex abuse.

Residents wanted to know if red flags about the man’s behavior were missed.

64-year-old Angel Martinez is facing multiple sex charges. Four months ago, he allegedly lured a girl into his apartment and molested her at the building he lived at worked at on East 136th Street in Mott Haven.

The girl’s father says he’ll never get over his anger.

“He do the same thing in another building,” Daniel Herrera told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. Martinez previously worked as a super at a building on University Avenue. While investigating the November allegation, the NYPD learned Martinez allegedly molested a five-year-old girl repeatedly in the laundry room of that building.

At the time, both buildings were owned by the same company — Galaxy Contracting. Herrera was outraged.

“And even so, they moved him to this building,” he said.

CBS2 called Galaxy and stopped by their office but got no answers. Meanwhile, residents at both buildings say they raised concerns.

On University Avenue, residents say Martinez kept cats and often invited children to see them. One man says Martinez approached his little sister about six years ago.

“He did ask her ‘hey, come down and see the cats’,” Morris Heights resident Luis Valerio said. “Luckily she went to my mom, asked beforehand ‘can I go down?’. She said no.”

On 136th, a family says Martinez posted several selfies along with a photo of their son, shirtless, that Martinez secretly took while fixing an appliance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch