NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Brooklyn are looking for a suspect who they said was seen on surveillance video tackling a teenage girl and then running off with her iPhone.
It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday in Sheepshead Bay.
Police said the suspect approached the 16-year-old girl from behind as she was walking near Batchelder Avenue and Avenue V, throwing her to the ground. He then grabbed her phone and fled, police said.
