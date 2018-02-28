CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Breaking News: FBI Makes Arrest In Package Bombing That Killed Queens Landlord
GOP State Senate Leader Flanagan Says His Party Is Working On Its Own Proposals
Filed Under:gun control, Local TV

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Republicans in the New York state Senate have blocked an effort by Democrats to force a vote on four gun control bills.

Democrats tried to bring the bills to the floor Wednesday but were overruled by the Senate’s GOP majority.

The bills would have strengthened background checks and funded research into gun violence. Others would have banned bump stocks and given the courts the ability to seize guns from people considered a danger to themselves or others.

MORETrump Reiterates Idea To Arm Teachers, Calls For Stronger Background Checks And Bump Stock Ban

Lawmakers in several states are considering similar proposals following the Parkland, Florida high school shooting.

Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan of Long Island said before the vote that Republicans are working on their own proposals. Those focus on school security and stronger restrictions on access to firearms by those with mental illness.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch