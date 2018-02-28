CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Dr. Max Gomez, Local TV, Pregnancy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For any woman who’s ever had a baby, you know how hard it is to get that pre-pregnancy body back.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported, a lot of women actually suffer from a medical condition that prevents that belly bulge from ever going away.

Katherine Hill isn’t expecting, yet two and a half years after her pregnancy and despite an active lifestyle, she still wasn’t getting back her pre-baby body.

“My stomach should go back to normal,” she said. “Why don’t I have the flat tummy anymore?”

And worse, some day to day tasks were becoming painful.

“Just the lean, slight lean over the tub or sink was causing me problems,” she said.

Turns out, Katherine had something called Diastasis Recti-Abdominis, or DRA. It’s a fancy way of saying she’s developed a gap between her rectus abdominal muscles.

“It can lead to mom tummy,” Doctor of Physical Therapy Ashley Rawlins said. “The bulge in the abdomen that just won’t go away.”

As the muscles lengthen and stretch during pregnancy, the tissue that holds them together can thin and deteriorate. It leads to the bulging belly. As Rawlins explains, it’s not just moms who suffer from it.

“Weight lifters with a lot of strain and stress in their abdominals or older men that have issues managing the pressure,” she added.

An ultrasound is the most accurate way to diagnose DRA, but you can also do a self test by checking three spots near your belly button.

“Reach for it and put your head and neck up and feel between the muscle bellies and relax,” she said.

Katherine is trying physical therapy as a remedy, but for those who want or need a more immediate result there’s a well known surgical option; the tummy tuck.

“The reconstruction of the abdominal girdle, where you close the gap between the abdominal muscles and sometimes we even add pleating sutures on the sides to recreate the narrow waist that one had before,” cosmetic plastic surgeon Dr. Scott Wells said. “No amount of exercise alone will get it back.”

Insurance won’t cover the plastic surgery for cosmetic reasons, but if it’s deemed medically necessary because of pain or other physical limitations then you may be covered.

Physical therapy can help, but it can also take a significantly longer time to achieve results.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch