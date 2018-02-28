TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey lawmakers are considering a handful of measures to tighten the state’s already-strict gun laws.
The Assembly Judiciary Committee was debating the bills Wednesday before a large crowd that included several members of a national gun control group.
It’s New Jersey’s first legislative hearing on gun control since the fatal high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had already promised more “sensible” gun-control measures even before the shooting that killed 17 people.
MORE: Florida’s Marjory Stoneman High Now “A Picture Of Education In Fear In This Country”
MORE: N.Y. Republicans Stop Democrats’ Push On Several Gun Control Bills
The measures under review include bills to require the seizure of firearms when a mental health professional determines someone poses a threat. Another bill would require background checks for private gun sales.
If approved, the measures would go to the full Democrat-controlled Assembly for a vote.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)