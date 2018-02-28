CBS 2German shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs […]
BREAKING: Miami Schools Chief To Replace Retiring DOE Chancellor Fariña
Filed Under:Local TV, NYC Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City Hall has made it’s pick to replace retiring schools chancellor Carmen Fariña.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said that Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, will be the next head of the city’s Department of Education.

CBS2 Exclusive: Retiring Schools Chancellor Fariña On What’s Next

De Blasio called Carvalho a “world-class educator with an unmatched track record of success.”

“I am very confident that our extensive, national search has found New York City the best person to lead the nation’s largest school system into the future,” the mayor tweeted.

Carvalho replaces Fariña, a New York City educator for more than 50 years. She’s been a teacher, a principal, a superintendent, and of course, a schools chancellor who improved test scores and graduation rates. She also brought pre-K and 3K to tens of thousands of city kids.

Fariña told CBS2’s Kramer she’s looking forward to retirement with plans to take a safari with one of her grandchildren, to take art and history courses, and to continue a life of learning.

A date has not been set for when Carvalho will start his new job.

