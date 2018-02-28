POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Poughkeepsie City School District says all schools are closed due to a threatened shooting at its high school.
The superintendent says in a message posted on the district’s website that schools are closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution.”
“The Poughkeepsie City School District is aware of a recent social media post regarding the threat of a school shooting at Poughkeepsie High School,” the message said.
It says immediate action has been taken.
“The appropriate authorities are actively investigating this issue with the highest priority, the district said. “The safety of our staff and students is our number one priority.”
The district says it is working with the Poughkeepsie Police Department and the FBI.
