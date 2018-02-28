CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Breaking News: FBI Makes Arrest In Package Bombing That Killed Queens Landlord
Filed Under:New York Jets, Steve Silverman

By Steve Silverman
» More Columns

Quarterbacks drive the game. They have for the last 50-plus years in the NFL, and it’s unlikely that will change anytime soon.

We have tried to show in recent weeks that it is possible to build a complete team that is not so quarterback-driven, but the QB position will always occupy a general manager’s mind.

The Jets are among the teams that have quarterback issues that need to be addressed during the offseason. Let’s take a look at the Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills’ quarterback situations.

The Jets would benefit greatly from the addition to Kirk Cousins. While there has been talk that the Washington Redskins would franchise him out of spite – Alex Smith is their new quarterback – that is most likely just palaver and not reality.

Cousins has a track record of excellent productivity and near superstardom for his work in the past three years. Cousins has started every game in the past three seasons, and he has been remarkably consistent from 2015 through 2017. He has completion percentages of 69.8, 67.0 and 64.3, yardage totals of 4,166, 4,917 and 4,093, and TD-interception ratios of 29-11, 25-12 and 27-13.

Consistency at that position is perhaps the most valuable asset a football team can have, and Cousins has it in spades.

Cousins had no better than average or decent receivers in Washington, and while it doesn’t appear that things will be any better with the Jets, the belief here is that he will get the most out of the talent at hand. Of course, Mike Maccagnan could shock the world and bring in a talented free agent and draft well at the position, but we are not going to hold our breath.

While the Jets would be an excellent fit for Cousins, they would still have to sell the quarterback on that and get him to sign a contract.

The Vikings have a tough decision to make themselves. Sam Bradford started the season for the Vikings, but he was out of the lineup by Week Two with yet another knee injury. Since Teddy Bridgewater was not in the picture, that meant Case Keenum had to take over.

Keenum, a journeyman to that point in his career, came through with a brilliant season. He was the triggerman for a surprising Vikings offense. Keenum and Bridgewater will come back for the 2018 season, while Bradford will be allowed to get injured while wearing another team’s uniform.

Bradford has simply had more bad luck with injuries than any quarterback in the last 20 years.

The Bills finally made the playoffs, and while they gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a good battle for a half, they did not have the offense to survive and advance.

The Bills know they have a quarterback problem, and they were quick to blame Tyrod Taylor throughout the season. However, while Taylor is not perfect, he may be quite a bit better than the Bills think. They had issues with his pocket passing this year, but they did not give him anything to work with.

You may have noticed that Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods were both wearing Rams uniforms last season. They would have been Taylor’s best receivers, but they were not brought back to Buffalo.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott has never had faith in Taylor, and the Bills will almost certainly draft a quarterback this year.

Follow Steve on Twitter at @Profootballboy

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch