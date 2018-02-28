NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 36th season of the hit show “Survivor” premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
In this edition, 20 new castaways will be sent to a separate island, filled with “Survivor” relics from the previous 35 seasons. They’ll need to use those relics to survive.
“This season is called ‘Ghost Island’ and the big idea behind it is we took all of the past bad decisions from former players… and we imagined that they had all been buried on this island – Ghost Island – and now they are coming back to haunt a new group of players,” host Jeff Probst said.
The two-hour season premiere airs at 8 p.m. on CBS.