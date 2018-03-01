CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Academy of County Music, ACM, Local TV, Reba McEntire

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Country music icon Reba McEntire joined “CBS This Morning” to announce the nominees for the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards‘ top categories including entertainer of the year and male and female vocalists of the year. McEntire, who has hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s, also revealed that she will be returning as the show’s host.

McEntire learned that she herself is a nominee in the female vocalist of the year category. This is her 16th time being nominated in that category.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Jason Aldean
• Garth Brooks
• Luke Bryan
• Chris Stapleton
• Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Kelsea Ballerini
• Miranda Lambert
• Reba McEntire
• Maren Morris
• Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Jason Aldean
• Thomas Rhett
• Chris Stapleton
• Keith Urban
• Chris Young

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brothers Osborne
• Dan + Shay
• Florida Georgia Line
• LOCASH
• Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Lady Antebellum
• LANCO
• Little Big Town
• Midland
• Old Dominion

SONG OF THE YEAR

• “Body Like a Back Road” by Sam Hunt
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
• “Female” by Keith Urban
Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally
• “Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall
• “Whiskey And You” by Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Lauren Alaina
• Danielle Bradbery
• Carly Pearce
• Raelynn

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Kane Brown
• Luke Combs
• Devin Dawson
• Russell Dickerson
• Brett Young

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

• High Valley
• LANCO
• LOCASH
• Midland
• Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “Breaker,” Little Big Town
• “California Sunrise,” Jon Pardi
• “From A Room Vol. 1,” Chris Stapleton
• “Happy Endings,” Old Dominion
• “Life Changes,” Thomas Rhett

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR

• “Better Man,” Little Big Town
• “Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
• “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
• “Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
• “I’ll Name The Dogs,” Blake Shelton

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• “Black,” Dierks Bentley
• “It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne
• “Legends,” Kelsea Ballerini
• “Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
• “We Should Be Friends,” Miranda Lambert

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

• Rhett Akins
• Ashley Gorley
• Hillary Lindsey
• Shane McAnally
• Josh Osborne

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

• “Craving You,” Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
• “Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
• “Funny (How Time Slips Away),” Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
• “The Fighter,” Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
• “What Ifs,” Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

ACM RADIO AWARDS

NATIONAL ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

• Cody Alan, “CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan”
• Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie, “The Bobby Bones Show”
• Terri Clark, “Country Gold with Terri Clark”
• Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase, “Crook and Chase Countdown”
• Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks, “Ty, Kelly & Chuck”

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

• Bud and Broadway, WIL-FM, St. Louis
• Cadillac Jack, WQYK-FM, St. Petersburg, Florida
• Chris Carr, Kia, Maverick and McKaila, KEEY-FM, St. Louis Park, Minnesota
• Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, Geof Knight, WKKT-FM, Charlotte, North Carolina
• Roxanne Steele, WYCD-FM, Detroit

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET

• Dale Carter, KFKF-FM, Kansas City, Missouri
• “Double-L,” KWNR-FM, Las Vegas
• Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman, WFMS-FM, Indianapolis
• Johnson and Johnson, KUBL-FM, Salt Lake City
• “The Randy, Jamie and JoJo Show,” KAJA-FM, San Antonio, Texas

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

• “The 97.5 WPCV Breakfast Club” with Roger Todd, Julie Kay and DJ Thee Trucker, WPCV-FM, Lakeland, Florida
• “Carina With A Twist Of Lime,” WCYQ-FM Knoxville, Tennessee
• Buzz Jackson, KIIM-FM, Tucson
• Steve & Geoff, KUZZ-AM/FM, Bakersfield, California
• “The Odd Squad,” CKRY-FM, Calgary, Alberta

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET

• Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews, WCOW-FM, Sparta, Wisconsin
• “Bobby and Steve (and Mandi!),” WKYQ-FM, Paducah, Kentucky
• Dave Daniels, KHAY-FM, Ventura, California
• Pat James, KHUT-FM, Hutchinson, Kansas
• “The Q Crew with Jason and Ashley on Q100.3,” KRWQ-FM, Medford, Oregon

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

• KILT-FM, Houston
• KMLE-FM, Phoenix
• KSCS-FM, Dallas
• WIL-FM, St. Louis, Missouri
• WPOC-FM, Baltimore

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET (tie within category increased nominees)

• KAJA-FM, San Antonio, Texas
• KUBL-FM, Salt Lake City
• WFMS-FM, Indianapolis
• WKDF-FM, Nashville
• WSIX-FM, Nashville
• WSM-FM, Nashville

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

• KUZZ-AM/FM, Bakersfield, California
• KXKT-FM, Omaha
• WGKX-FM, Memphis
• WQMX-FM, Akron, Ohio
• WUSY-FM, Chattanooga, Tennessee

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET

• KCLR-FM, Columbia, Missouri
• KHAY-FM, Ventura, California
• KTHK-FM, Idaho Falls, Idaho
• KTTS-FM, Springfield, Missouri
• KYKZ-FM, Lake Charles, Louisiana

