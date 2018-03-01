Clouds will thicken this afternoon with rain getting on board late. As for temperatures, they’ll be quite mild for this time of the year — in the upper 50s to around 60.

Periods of heavy rain are on tap tonight as our coastal storm gets its act together. And a strengthening wind will drive our temps into the low 40s by daybreak, so it will turn a bit colder to say the least.

Expect morning rain to transition to snow across parts of the area tomorrow with peak winds of 50 mph (or better) into the afternoon and evening. Light and slushy snow amounts are possible around here with 2-5 inches possible across our not-too-distant northwest suburbs.

As for Saturday, expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and wind chills stuck in the 30s much of the day.