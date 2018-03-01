NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced his choice for the next New York City schools chancellor.
City Hall says Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho will replace Carmen Farina, who is retiring.
CBS2 Exclusive: Retiring Schools Chancellor Fariña On What’s Next
“Alberto Carvalho is a world-class educator with an unmatched track record of success,” de Blasio said in a statement. “I am very confident that our extensive, national search has found New York City the best person to lead the nation’s largest school system into the future.”
A Miami-Dade schools spokeswoman says Carvalho hasn’t accepted the job yet. The school board has scheduled a special meeting Thursday morning to discuss it.
Carvalho has led Miami-Dade’s school system, the nation’s fourth largest, since 2008. The New York City Department of Education is the country’s largest system.
Carvalho was selected as Florida’s 2014 Superintendent of the Year, as well as the 2014 National Superintendent of the Year.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)