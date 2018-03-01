HASTINGS-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are attempting to track down a possibly rabid coyote that attacked two people and their dogs Wednesday night.

The attacks took place on Kent Avenue and in Hillside Woods. The victims were taken to the hospital.

Police urge residents to keep out of wooded areas, particularly Hillside Woods. They also urge residents to keep their pets inside or a close eye on them when outside.

Police emphasize the coyote may be rabid and people should stay away from it.

Anyone who spots a coyote is urge to call Hastings Police at (914) 478-2344.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officers are being called in to help track and capture the coyote.