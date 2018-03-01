NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 32-year-old woman is refusing to leave a Hunter College dormitory, but the school says she is squatting and wants her out.

“Geography was my major,” Lisa Palmer told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes on Thursday night.

Palmer hasn’t been enrolled at Hunter College in Manhattan in about two years, but she refuses to move out of the dorm on East 25th Street.

“I feel like every semester is a new opportunity to register for courses,” she said. “I think I should just stay and fight the case.”

Earlier this week, the college filed a lawsuit against Palmer. It claims she dropped out in 2016 and despite numerous vacate notices, has racked up a staggering $94,000 in unpaid residence hall charges.

Palmer claims the school forced her out of classes – a semester before graduating – when she couldn’t pay her bills.

“I don’t think paying it off is realistic, and I also don’t believe that I should have to pay it off,” she told Grymes.

She disputes the charges and continues to live there, while working two jobs.

Palmer says she plans to stay put and hopes to eventually finish her degree at Hunter College.

The college, however, is asking the county sheriff or the city marshal to come and evict her.