CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
STORM WATCH: Nor'easter Set To Slam Tri-State | Forecast | Radar | Share Your Videos & Photos
Filed Under:Andrea Grymes, Hunter College, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 32-year-old woman is refusing to leave a Hunter College dormitory, but the school says she is squatting and wants her out.

“Geography was my major,” Lisa Palmer told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes on Thursday night.

Palmer hasn’t been enrolled at Hunter College in Manhattan in about two years, but she refuses to move out of the dorm on East 25th Street.

“I feel like every semester is a new opportunity to register for courses,” she said. “I think I should just stay and fight the case.”

Earlier this week, the college filed a lawsuit against Palmer. It claims she dropped out in 2016 and despite numerous vacate notices, has racked up a staggering $94,000 in unpaid residence hall charges.

Palmer claims the school forced her out of classes – a semester before graduating – when she couldn’t pay her bills.

“I don’t think paying it off is realistic, and I also don’t believe that I should have to pay it off,” she told Grymes.

She disputes the charges and continues to live there, while working two jobs.

Palmer says she plans to stay put and hopes to eventually finish her degree at Hunter College.

The college, however, is asking the county sheriff or the city marshal to come and evict her.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch