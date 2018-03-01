NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — March is here and while the weather may be wild and unpredictable, the one thing we can rely on is that there will be some good deals.

March shoppers can say hello to deep discounts on winter gear but don’t miss out on spring clothing sales, too. Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says this month is prime for deals.

“The discounts are actually good for both,” she told CBS2’s Alex Denis. “For spring, I’d say 20 to 25 percent off. For winter, I’d say 50 to 75 percent because merchants are really trying to clear those shelves.”

College basketball enthusiasts, the NCAA Tournament will soon be here which mean your favorite team apparel and gear is usually discounted.

“You can also get discounts on food prep items like small appliances for your March Madness parties,” said Bodge. “And also frozen food. It’s National Frozen Food Month so you’ll see deals there and especially pizza deals.”

And it’s spring break season. According to SlickDeals.net, this time last year, there were big savings on domestic and international flights as well as hotel stays and travel accessories.

“If you’re in need of travel gear for your spring break travel, you can find really good deals on brands like Eddie Bower and Solo NY backpacks are great — suitcases, things of that nature,” Bodge said.

But if you’re looking to shape up and fitness is a goal, think about taking your exercise routine outside.

“If you’re looking to sign up for a new gym membership, I would wait until April if you can because the deals tend to be better in that month,” Bodge said.

Other items you shouldn’t buy this month including lingerie. Wait for Victoria’s Secret big annual sale in June. Other brands often follow suit.

Also wait until Memorial Day weekend to buy beds and mattresses. The same goes for patio furniture.