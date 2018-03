NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A disabled NJ TRANSIT train is causing major delays in and out of Penn Station Thursday morning.

NJ TRANSIT says riders are faced up to 90 minute delays earlier, but just before noon NJ TRANSIT said lines were close or back to normal schedules with residual delays.

Trains in and out of PSNY are now operating on or close to schedule with residual delays to trains already enroute following an earlier disabled NJT train in PSNY. PATH is no longer accepting NJT Rail passes/tickets at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St New York. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 1, 2018

Trains in and out of Penn Station New York are subject to up to 30 minute delays due to an earlier disabled NJ Transit train in Penn Station New York. PATH is accepting NJ Transit Rail passes/tickets at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St New York. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 1, 2018

PATH is accepting NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

Angry commuters took to Twitter Thursday morning.

What year is this? One way in and out tunnel to the second biggest city in the WORLD! Embarrassing. — mike e (@732mikee) March 1, 2018

I hope @NJTRANSIT hires me when I inevitably get fired from my job bc of their constant delayed trains. — Amanda (@duhhski) March 1, 2018

The nerve of you to still collect tickets when I sat stuck in Penn Station for an hour – pathetic — Sam Duke (@sammmmmm3) March 1, 2018

