NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Odell Beckham Jr. wants quarterback money in his next contract.

Top quarterback money.

The Giants’ multi-talented-yet-mercurial wide receiver is set to become a free agent after the 2018 season, and he has made it no secret he expects to be paid, and paid handsomely.

Many thought that initially meant Beckham wanted a contract somewhere in the neighborhood of the $17 million per season Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown signed on the dotted line for in late February of last year. But now it appears he’s thinking much bigger. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Beckham is seeking at least $20 million per season.

Per @MikeGarafolo: Odell Beckham Jr. wants at least $20 million in his next contract. Will his future remain in NY? 📺: #UpToTheMinute pic.twitter.com/hDQqbfi6Ty — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 1, 2018

If the Giants, or some other team, meet his demands he’ll likely be in the same earning class as star signal-callers Tom Brady ($20.5 million), Matt Ryan ($20.75 million), Cam Newton ($20.76 million), Philip Rivers ($20.813 million), teammate Eli Manning ($21 million), Ben Roethlisberger ($21.85 million) and Russell Wilson ($21.9 million).

The highest paid non-quarterback is Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who makes a little more than $19 million per season. Beckham, who is scheduled to make $8.459 million in 2018, plans to supplant him.

Set to enter his fifth NFL season, there’s no denying that Beckham is among the best players at his position in the league. The former first-round pick out of LSU had 288 receptions through his first three seasons, tied with Jarvis Landry for the most all-time. A severe leg injury in Week 5 ended Beckham’s 2017 season prematurely. He finished with just 25 receptions, 302 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, Beckham has 4,424 receiving yards and 38 TDs.

With free agency set to begin in two weeks, the Giants are reportedly $23.6 million under the 2018 salary cap, according to overthecap.com. They are coming off a dreadful 3-13 season that featured the firing of head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese in December. Their replacements, Pat Shurmur and Dave Gettleman, have spoken glowingly about both Beckham and Manning, whose futures appeared to be in doubt as the 2017 season ended.