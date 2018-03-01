CBS 2A cluster of Legionnaires' cases has cropped up at the Melrose Houses in the Bronx. (Credit: CBS2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS […]
WCBS 880A cluster of Legionnaires' cases has cropped up at the Melrose Houses in the Bronx. (Credit: CBS2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced […]
1010 WINSA cluster of Legionnaires' cases has cropped up at the Melrose Houses in the Bronx. (Credit: CBS2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world […]
WFANA cluster of Legionnaires' cases has cropped up at the Melrose Houses in the Bronx. (Credit: CBS2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have […]
WLNYA cluster of Legionnaires' cases has cropped up at the Melrose Houses in the Bronx. (Credit: CBS2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Local TV, NATO, Nuclear weapons, Russia, Talkers, Vladimir Putin

(CBS Local) — Vladimir Putin had an ominous message for the rest of the world while unveiling Russia’s newest line of nuclear missiles. The Russian leader boasted that his country’s new weapons were “invincible” to U.S. and NATO defenses.

In a nationally televised speech on Mar. 1, Mr. Putin showed off a wide array of underwater drones, cruise missiles, and ICBMs he claims were developed in response to the U.S. withdrawing from the 1972 anti-ballistic missile treaty in 2002. “You didn’t listen to our country then,” Putin warned, via The Guardian. “Listen to us now.”

Putin’s state of the nation speech was highlighted by a test of Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat missile. Russian state media claims the ICBM can fly 6,800 miles and deliver a payload of 15 nuclear warheads to its target.

Russia’s president also claimed that the nation’s new cruise missiles were capable of sneaking past the missile defense systems of their western adversaries. The “low-flying, difficult-to-spot cruise missile… with a practically unlimited range and an unpredictable flight path, which can bypass lines of interception and is invincible in the face of all existing and future systems of both missile defense and air defense,” Putin described, via the BBC.

After the presentation, Mr. Putin encouraged the Russian people to suggest names for the weapons of mass destruction. The address comes less than three weeks before Putin will face seven challengers in Russia’s presidential election on March 18.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch