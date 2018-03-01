CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Janelle Burrell, Local TV, Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The trial begins Thursday for a nanny accused of killing two young children in her care nearly six years ago.

Kevin and Marina Krim are anticipating what will likely be excruciating for them — coming face to face with their former nanny, who is accused of murdering their two young children.

“Over the next few months, the story of Lulu and Leo and our family will be painfully in the news again,” Kevin Krim said in a video message the couple released. “This trial will be very hard for us and for a lot of you.”

In was in October of 2012 that prosecutors say 55-year-old Yoselyn Ortega stabbed 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim to death in the family’s Upper West Side apartment.

Their mother returned home with the couple’s third child to find Lucia, nicknamed Lulu, and Leo dead in a bloody bathtub. Investigators say Ortega had also slashed herself trying to take her own life, claiming she heard voices telling her to kill.

Ortega’s defense lawyers are expected to claim mental illness and insanity as a their defense.

“This case is about the insanity defense,” defense attorney Valerie Van Leer-Greenberg told prospective jurors last week. “Not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect.”

Prosecutors plan to present their own psychiatric experts who will say that Ortega understood the consequences of her actions, even if her motive may never be understood.

“It’s the slaughter of two innocent children,” Assistant District Attorney Stuart Silberg said.

A judge has already declared Ortega mentally fit to stand trial.

The Krims, who have since had two more children, have created a non-profit. The Lulu and Leo Fund is an organization that fosters creativity among children in memory of the two little ones they lost, using their tragedy to help others.

“We’re gonna handle this the way we’ve handled everything,” said Marina Krim. “We’re gonna focus on the positive and the goodness that’s come out of all this.’

The Krims rarely speak publicly about the killings, but both are expected to testify.

