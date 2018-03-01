CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
BOSTON (CBSNewYork) – A Massachusetts man faces charges for allegedly sending a letter with a powder in it to Donald Trump, Jr.

WEB EXTRARead The Complaint (Caution: Strong language)

Daniel Frisiello, of Beverly, Mass. faces charges of mailing a threat to injure another person.

According to the complaint, Frisiello was behind at least five powder letter scares.

Authorities say the letter sent to Trump Jr. earlier this month included disparaging remarks:

“You are an awful, awful person, I am surprised your father lets you speak on TV. You make the family idiot, Eric, look smart. This is the reason why people hate you, so you are getting what deserve. So shut the F— UP!”

Back on Feb. 12, Vanessa Trump – Donald Trump Jr.’s wife – was taken to the hospital after opening a letter containing a suspicious substance.

The letter was addressed to Trump Jr. and was sent to a Sutton Place home owned by him but occupied by his mother-in-law. Vanessa called 911 after opening the envelope – she and two other people were taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The substance turned out to be corn starch.

Frisiello, 24, is also accused of sending similar letters to a U.S. Attorney in California, a Stanford University law school professor, Sen. Deborah Stabenow of Michigan, and actor Anthony Sabato Jr., who is running for Congress.

All of the letters had Boston postmarks, according to the complaint.

“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter at the time of the incident. “Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

