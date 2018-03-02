By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect a combination of rain and snow through this afternoon. And as our storm strengthens, we’re anticipating wind gusts of 50-60 mph which could potentially take down tree limbs and even trees. As for temps, we’ll be in the 30s all day, but because of the wind, it will only feel like the 20s or so.

Rain and snow will taper tonight, but mainly after the rush. The winds will keep up, however, so it will feel rather cold right through the overnight hours — feeling like the 20s.

It will remain gusty tomorrow, but it will thankfully stay dry with more breaks of sun expected. Temperatures are expected to max out in the 40s, but because of the wind, it will only feel like the 20s.

As for Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions. Highs that day will be in the mid 40s or so again.