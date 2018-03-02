CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
STORM WATCH: Nor'easter Slams Tri-State
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Matt DeLucia

Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We made it to Friday, but its certainly going to be a messy one! Our nor’easter is developing as we speak, spreading rain across the region. Far N&W, you’re changing over to a heavy, wet snow.

md alerts precip 3/2 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect rain to mix with and change to wet snow heading into the afternoon and evening, especially for areas N&W of the city. Winds are also a big concern today, with the strongest gusts this evening… 50+ mph for an extended period, even approaching 70 mph on the twin forks!

jl snowfall forecast latest 3/2 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The evening commute will be SLOW. Power outages and downed trees are likely to develop as the winds peak. A slushy C-2″ possible in the city and points south, 2-5″ to the N&W, and 6-12″ or more in the far NW higher elevations.

nu tu 7day auto 2 3/2 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Coastal flooding will be an issue during the high tides, especially tonight and Saturday AM. Rain, wind, snow… this one will have it all. Stay tuned through the day for updates!

