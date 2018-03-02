Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We made it to Friday, but its certainly going to be a messy one! Our nor’easter is developing as we speak, spreading rain across the region. Far N&W, you’re changing over to a heavy, wet snow.

Expect rain to mix with and change to wet snow heading into the afternoon and evening, especially for areas N&W of the city. Winds are also a big concern today, with the strongest gusts this evening… 50+ mph for an extended period, even approaching 70 mph on the twin forks!

The evening commute will be SLOW. Power outages and downed trees are likely to develop as the winds peak. A slushy C-2″ possible in the city and points south, 2-5″ to the N&W, and 6-12″ or more in the far NW higher elevations.

Coastal flooding will be an issue during the high tides, especially tonight and Saturday AM. Rain, wind, snow… this one will have it all. Stay tuned through the day for updates!