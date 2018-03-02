This weekend, such fun includes a NYC trivia contest, a 90s-era dance party and an Oscars viewing party. Whatever you do, have a great time!

11th Annual Panorama Challenge

Queens Museum

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Queens, NY 11368

(718) 592-9700

www.queensmuseum.org

How well do you know NYC? Pretty well? Really well? See how your intel and tidbits stack up at the 11th annual Panorama Challenge. The world’s largest architectural model, the Panorama will feature in the trivia quiz, with the MC and judges pointing out clues (and maybe hints?) using a laser pointer. Categories are still TBD but may include such brain-busters as McKim Mead & White sites and Gotham Gangsters on Film. (Players will be grouped in teams of 10, depending on their knowledge of the city.) Friday, March 2, 6 to 9 p.m., $15 online or $20 at the door, tickets required.

First Fridays “I Love The 90s” Edition

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

515 Malcolm X Boulevard

New York, NY 10037

(917) 275-6975

www.nypl.org

Mix, mingle and move to 90s-era hip-hop and R&B at the Schomburg Center. Come dressed in your best “90s gear,” bring your ID (it’s 21 and over), and check out the research center’s current exhibitions, including Black Power!, a curated look at the movement; Unshackled Ink: Prints from the Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop Collection; and Power in Print, focused on the aesthetics and messaging at play in posters from the 1960s and 1970s. Special drinks and a live DJ too. Friday, March 2, 6 to 10 p.m., first come, first serve.

International Women’s Festival

Children’s Museum of Manhattan

212 West 83rd Street

New York, NY 10024

(212) 721-1223

http://cmom.org/event/international-womens-festival

March is Women’s History Month. Kick off your celebration with a visit to the International Women’s Festival at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan. Scheduled events and workshops include a reading of Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, an Indian sweets cooking demo by Chef Kanchan Koya (the festival coincides with the museum’s celebration of Holi), crafts stations, live music, and a discussion about Dr. Mae C. Jemison, the first African-American woman to go to space. Saturday, March 3, and Sunday, March 4, see schedule for details, tickets required.

Tibet House US Annual Benefit Concert

Carnegie Hall

881 Seventh Avenue

New York, NY 10019

(212) 247-7800

tibethouse.us

Performers scheduled to appear at the annual benefit concert for Tibet House US include Philip Glass, Los Vega, Patti Smith, Techung, Carly Simon, and Angel Olsen. The Dalai Lama suggested that this organization be founded in the 1980s, to help “ensure the survival of Tibetan civilization and culture, whatever the political destiny of the six million people of Tibet itself,” along with other groups around the world. Saturday, March 3, concert starts at 7:30pm, tickets start at $35 (there’s a gala dinner with separate tickets too).

90th Annual Academy Awards at Videology

308 Bedford Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

(718) 782-3468

videologybarandcinema.com

No TV? No problem. You can still watch the Oscars on the big screen. Williamsburg bar and movie theater Videology presents the 90th annual Academy Awards (including red carpet coverage beginning at 6 p.m.), with broadcasts in both the screening room and the bar. As if watching (and commenting on the action) wasn’t fun enough, the bar will be serving specialty cocktails—and has a drinking game planned as well. No fancy dress, heavy makeup, or sparkly jewelry required. Sunday, March 4, doors open at 5:30 p.m., first come, first serve.