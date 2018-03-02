CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
STORM WATCH: Nor'easter Slams Tri-State
Filed Under:Local TV, Meg Baker, Nor'Easter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The powerful coastal storm moving across the Tri-State area Friday has already caused some scattered flooding and road closures during morning’s high tide in New Jersey.

Parts of Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright were flooded Friday morning, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

Two local roads in Absecon, near Atlantic City, were also closed due to flooding and there was flooding on Route 40 into and out of the gambling resort.

Route 35 in Brick and Belmar also were experiencing some flooding, with intermittent closures of one of the highway’s two lanes.

CHECK: Forecast | Radar | Traffic & Transit | Schools

One commuter posted a picture Friday morning of flooding at the Hoboken Terminal that showed water covering the train tracks.

Neptune Township’s Office of Emergency Management reported flooding conditions on Concorse and South Riverside and warned drivers not drive through flooded streets.

The National Weather Service said winds are expected to increase drastically during the day, peaking in Friday afternoon. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected, as are downed trees and power lines.

Some flights have already been canceled at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Significant snow accumulation is expected at higher elevations in northwest New Jersey and the Poconos.

The storm could take a chunk out of Jersey shore beaches that are still being repaired following damage from previous storms. There’s no guarantee that all the sand that washes away over the next few days will be replaced.

