TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The powerful coastal storm moving across the Tri-State area Friday has already caused some scattered flooding and road closures during morning’s high tide in New Jersey.

Parts of Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright were flooded Friday morning, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

#roadblock this is Ocean Ave near the drift wood beach club in sea bright @CBSNewYork @JSHurricaneNews pic.twitter.com/mMhxQbcl9g — Meg Baker (@megbakertv) March 2, 2018

Two local roads in Absecon, near Atlantic City, were also closed due to flooding and there was flooding on Route 40 into and out of the gambling resort.

Here comes the morning tide-so far so good but water is starting to pool on low-lying streets. Locals pls keep an eye on tonight and tomorrow high tide cycles. #SeaBright #wegotthis pic.twitter.com/UEdQ9BUKG0 — Dina Long (@DinaLongSB) March 2, 2018

Route 35 in Brick and Belmar also were experiencing some flooding, with intermittent closures of one of the highway’s two lanes.

One commuter posted a picture Friday morning of flooding at the Hoboken Terminal that showed water covering the train tracks.

Neptune Township’s Office of Emergency Management reported flooding conditions on Concorse and South Riverside and warned drivers not drive through flooded streets.

Flooding conditions currently on Concorse and South Riverside. Do not drive through flooded streets. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/CzEo32fyRY — Neptune Township OEM (@NeptuneOEM) March 2, 2018

The National Weather Service said winds are expected to increase drastically during the day, peaking in Friday afternoon. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected, as are downed trees and power lines.

Some flights have already been canceled at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Significant snow accumulation is expected at higher elevations in northwest New Jersey and the Poconos.

The storm could take a chunk out of Jersey shore beaches that are still being repaired following damage from previous storms. There’s no guarantee that all the sand that washes away over the next few days will be replaced.

