Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Joseph Percoco, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A jury is quietly going about its deliberations in the bribery case against a former top aide of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The federal jury was in its first full day of deliberations Friday after hearing over a month of evidence against Joseph Percoco and three businessmen.

Percoco is accused of taking cash from two Syracuse developers in exchange for favors. He’s also accused of helping an energy executive who allegedly gave Percoco’s wife a no-show job.

A defense lawyer says the 48-year-old Percoco never took a bribe.

The jury deliberated over four hours Thursday without reaching a verdict. It sent out a single note, asking for a definition about the law.

Percoco has been close to the Cuomo family for decades. He was the Democrat’s re-election campaign manager in 2014.

Cuomo is not accused of wrongdoing.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

