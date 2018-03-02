CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
STORM WATCH: Nor'easter Slams Tri-State
Filed Under:Laura Curran, Local TV, Nassau County, Nor'Easter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials on Long Island are urging caution as a powerful coastal storm slams the Tri-State, bringing rain, wind, flooding and some snow.

“This storm in particular is a challenge for a couple of reasons. You are coupling here high winds and a significant amount of rainfall,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. He added it was a recipe for power outages.

The duration of the storm was also another factor.

“This is a weather event that is particularly lengthy. It is not a storm that is moving over our area and then moving out. It is a massive storm,” Bellone said.

Bellone said wind gusts of up to 70 mph were expected.

“Those high winds are going to continue to cause a flooding concern” even after people think the storm is over, Bellone said.

CHECK: Forecast | Radar | Traffic & Transit | Schools | Share Videos & Photos

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran told residents Friday to “use your common sense.”

“If you don’t have to drive don’t,” she said at a news conference. “Stay home.”

Curran said officials in Nassau County were focused mostly in coastal flooding.

“With another high tide coming, we want to caution our low-lying, coastal communities to be ready for flooding,” she said. “We have already seen flooding conditions in Long Beach, Baldwin, Bayville and the five towns.”

The National Weather Service says winds are expected to peak Friday afternoon after drastically increasing during the day.

 

