NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Nor’easter slamming the Tri-State Friday has forced airlines to cancel hundreds of flights at area airports.

There are at least 400 canceled flights at LaGuardia Airport, 260 canceled flights at Newark Airport and 250 at John. F. Kennedy Airport.

The Port Authority is urging travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Delta, Southwest, JetBlue and American Airlines were allowing travelers to change their Friday and Saturday flights ahead of time to avoid delays and cancellations.

AirTran Newark service at Newark Airport will also be suspended and replaced by shuttle buses starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday due to the concern over high winds.

