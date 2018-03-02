NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Coyote concerns continue Friday in Westchester County following several attacks on people and pets.

There have been at least half a dozen reported attacks of coyotes in Westchester in the last two days alone.

One close call encounter overnight Thursday in Yonkers was captured on surveillance video as Donna Nolan’s son was seen darting into a car to escape.

*** SAFETY ALERT *** YONKERS POLICE / WCPD DISPATCH ONE DANGEROUS COYOTE; SECOND DANGEROUS COYOTE AT LARGE MEMBERS OF THE YONKERS POLICE EMERGENCY SERVICE UNIT WORKING TOGETHER WITH THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY LOCATED AND DISPATCHED ONE DANGEROUS COYOTE IN pic.twitter.com/ccEE70jnlf — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) March 2, 2018

“When my son came in last night, I mean he was shaking,” Nolan said.

Thursday night near Dunwoodie golf course also in Yonkers, police spread out trying to corner an aggressive coyote spotted there.

“It’s pretty nerve-racking, especially with the helicopter above us,” one resident said.

The chopper was tracking a coyote suspected of going after an officer.

“The coyote did bite a Westchester County police officer and at that time, the animal was shot and is deceased,” said police spokesman Kieran O’Leary.

Just before noon Thursday, an ambulance responded after authorities say one bit the leg of a mail carrier.

In Hastings-on-Hudson, public parks are closed while officials search for the coyote that bit three residents and killed a Yorkshire terrier on Wednesday.

Hours earlier, another coyote was struck by a vehicle and later humanely destroyed. Vicki Cresswell is now watching her dogs closely. Her neighbor was among those bitten.

“Out of nowhere, this coyote runs up behind him, bites him in the leg and takes off,” she said. “Broke the skin obviously and so he was going to go to the hospital.”

Officials aren’t sure how many coyotes are involved in the attacks. They urge residents to be aware, take precautions and report to police any contact with the creatures.