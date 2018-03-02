CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
STORM WATCH: Nor'easter Slams Tri-State | Forecast | Radar | Traffic & Transit | SchoolsShare Videos & Photos
Filed Under:coyote, Janelle Burrell, Local TV, Yonkers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Coyote concerns continue Friday in Westchester County following several attacks on people and pets.

There have been at least half a dozen reported attacks of coyotes in Westchester in the last two days alone.

One close call encounter overnight Thursday in Yonkers was captured on surveillance video as Donna Nolan’s son was seen darting into a car to escape.

“When my son came in last night, I mean he was shaking,” Nolan said.

Thursday night near Dunwoodie golf course also in Yonkers, police spread out trying to corner an aggressive coyote spotted there.

“It’s pretty nerve-racking, especially with the helicopter above us,” one resident said.

The chopper was tracking a coyote suspected of going after an officer.

“The coyote did bite a Westchester County police officer and at that time, the animal was shot and is deceased,” said police spokesman Kieran O’Leary.

Just before noon Thursday, an ambulance responded after authorities say one bit the leg of a mail carrier.

In Hastings-on-Hudson, public parks are closed while officials search for the coyote that bit three residents and killed a Yorkshire terrier on Wednesday.

Hours earlier, another coyote was struck by a vehicle and later humanely destroyed. Vicki Cresswell is now watching her dogs closely. Her neighbor was among those bitten.

“Out of nowhere, this coyote runs up behind him, bites him in the leg and takes off,” she said. “Broke the skin obviously and so he was going to go to the hospital.”

Officials aren’t sure how many coyotes are involved in the attacks. They urge residents to be aware, take precautions and report to police any contact with the creatures.

Comments
  1. louis11725 says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch