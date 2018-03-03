HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — LepreCon, the annual St. Patrick’s themed bar crawl, took to the streets of Hoboken Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected at more than 20 participating venues during the popular booze-filled event, but at least five popular bars won’t be taking part this year after receiving liquor violations and suspensions from the city.

One of them, 1Republik, has been forced to close and give up its liquor license completely.

“I was shocked,” General Manager Mike McClarty told CBS2. “It’s completely unfair, we’ve never been shut down before. We’ve been trying to go above and beyond to make sure nothing happens and keep everybody safe.”

In December, police say an employee at 1Republik assaulted a bar patron and left him with life-threatening injuries.

LepreCon runs until 2pm.