NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s finally March, and sports fans across the nation are gearing up for another March Madness tournament on CBS.

The Big Ten tourney is underway at Madison Square Garden, and while enjoying a game of hoops you can also grab some amazing eats.

The Garden has some great restaurants, including Kobeyaki. Founders and chefs Brian Konopka and Sal Barrera stopped by with a look at some of their tasty offerings.

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Bowl with Grilled Vegetables

4 Oz Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken (Breast or Thigh, Large Dice)

1 Oz Grilled Zucchini (Large Dice)

1 Oz Grilled Spanish Onions (Large Dice)

1 Oz Grilled Yellow Squash (Large Dice)

1 Oz Grilled Carrot (Large Dice)

1 Oz Edamame (soy beans) shelled

1 Tbsp Scallions (Sliced Fine)

1 Tsp Sesame Seeds (white)

1 Tsp Soy Bean Oil

3 Oz Teriyaki Sauce to finish dish plus 5 Tbsps. (for marinade)

8 Oz Steamed White Rice

Instructions: Yield 1 Portion

Cut the zucchini, yellow squash and carrots in half lengthwise.

Peel the onion and slice in 1 inch thick slices across the center.

Marinate each of the 4 vegetables plus the boneless, skinless chicken (Breast or Thigh) in 1 Tbsp each of chilled teriyaki sauce for 24 hours in the refrigerator.

Heat a grill, (grill pan or bbq) on high heat and brush with soybean oil.

Grill veggies on both sides until tender (remove from heat and cool).

Grill chicken on both sides until fully cooked and cool in the refrigerator.

When chicken and veggies are cooled they are ready to cut.

Dice all vegetables and chicken, large dice and reserve.

Heat a non-stick pan on high and add 1 Tsp of soybean oil.

When oil begins to smoke, add the diced chicken and toss for 1 min.

Add the grilled vegetables, and toss for 1 min.

Add the soybeans and sauté for 15 seconds.

Deglaze the pan with the teriyaki sauce and allow the sauce to reduce over high heat for 45 seconds, tossing the pan to glaze the chicken and vegetables.

Pour the contents of the pan over the steamed white rice, and top with sliced scallions and sesame seeds.

Teriyaki Sauce

1 Tbs Sesame Oil

1 Tbs Fresh Garlic Minced

1 Tbs Fresh Ginger Minced

1 tsp White Pepper

1.5 Cup Honey (Clover)

1 Cup Pineapple Pureed (Fresh)

1 Cup Orange Juice (Fresh Squeezed)

2 Cups Soy Sauce

4 Tbs Arrowroot mixed with 1 Cup of Water (Slurry)

Instructions: Yields 5 Cups

Mix the ingredients in a large bowl, following the order of the recipe.

Transfer ingredients to a sauce pot and heat over medium-high flame whisking regularly.

When sauce comes to a boil, reduce flame and have sauce simmer to desired thickness.

Sauce can be cooled to use as a marinade for proteins and vegetables before grilling or as a finishing sauce.