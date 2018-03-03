BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man who intentionally crashed into a Connecticut hospital and then set himself on fire has died from his injuries, officials said Friday.

Steven Ellam, 27, was taken to a burn unit in critical condition after driving through the emergency room entrance of Middlesex Hospital in Middletown on Feb. 22. The car he was driving had cans of flammable liquid inside.

His motives were not known, but Middletown Police Chief William McKenna said Friday that the crash was clearly intentional.

“The evidence in this investigation, thus far, has revealed that Ellam’s actions were intended to cause harm to others, yet we believe this incident was isolated and Ellam worked alone, as the sole source, in the outcome of the event,” McKenna said.

On his drive to the hospital, Ellam broadcast a video on Facebook Live in which he referred to himself at Jesus Christ and ranted about President Donald Trump and the “illuminati.”

Ellam, who died Thursday night at Bridgeport Hospital, was well-known to police and had numerous criminal convictions, including for assault, attempted assault and strangulation.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew asked in a Twitter post Friday for the community to show Ellam’s family respect and sensitivity as they grieve.

“I’d like to remind the people of Middletown that his family are part of our community and they need and deserve support,” Drew said.

