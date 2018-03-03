NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –Many residents in the Tri-State Area spent part of their Saturday cleaning up the mess left over from a deadly Nor’easter that lashed much of the East Coast Friday.

The storm flooded streets, snapped trees, and was blamed for at least seven deaths in the northeastern United States. It even rocked massive tractor trailers on the Mario Cuomo Bridge, toppling at least three.

“I have not seen the wind at that strength on any bridge I have travelled,” witness Bill Morris said. “It was pretty intense.”

Down the shore, a roof ripped off and carried away in Cape May. In Queens, a huge tree crushed a woman’s windshield as she was getting off the Grand Central Parkway.

“There’s a tree under the car! It’s crazy, we pull over, we check inside, there’s a woman,” one person said. “Just thinking about her family.”

The woman’s expected to be okay, but several others were killed by falling trees including an 11-year-old boy in Putnam Valley who got trapped under on that crashed into his home.

Fortunately, the worst of the weather had passed by with residual flooding continuing to affect some coastal areas.

All service between WAS and NYP is currently suspended until at least 9am due to storm-related power outages between PHL and NYP. Updates to follow. Additional info can be found here: https://t.co/PsFLRPJ0BC We appreciate your patience as we work to restore service. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 3, 2018

Amtrak suspended service between Washington and New York for several hours as crews worked to restore power to tens of thousands of people along the Northeast Corridor.