CBS 2Water Main Break on East 176th Street - Bronx, NY - Jul 27, 2011 (credit: Paul Murnane / WCBS 880) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & […]
WCBS 880Water Main Break on East 176th Street - Bronx, NY - Jul 27, 2011 (credit: Paul Murnane / WCBS 880) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the […]
1010 WINSWater Main Break on East 176th Street - Bronx, NY - Jul 27, 2011 (credit: Paul Murnane / WCBS 880) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous […]
WFANWater Main Break on East 176th Street - Bronx, NY - Jul 27, 2011 (credit: Paul Murnane / WCBS 880) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, […]
WLNYWater Main Break on East 176th Street - Bronx, NY - Jul 27, 2011 (credit: Paul Murnane / WCBS 880) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for […]
Filed Under:Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –Many residents in the Tri-State Area spent part of their Saturday cleaning up the mess left over from a deadly Nor’easter that lashed much of the East Coast Friday.

The storm flooded streets, snapped trees, and was blamed for at least seven deaths in the northeastern United States. It even rocked massive tractor trailers on the Mario Cuomo Bridge, toppling at least three.

“I have not seen the wind at that strength on any bridge I have travelled,” witness Bill Morris said. “It was pretty intense.”

CHECK: Forecast | Radar | Traffic & Transit | SchoolsShare Videos & Photos

Down the shore, a roof ripped off and carried away in Cape May. In Queens, a huge tree crushed a woman’s windshield as she was getting off the Grand Central Parkway.

“There’s a tree under the car! It’s crazy, we pull over, we check inside, there’s a woman,” one person said. “Just thinking about her family.”

The woman’s expected to be okay, but several others were killed by falling trees including an 11-year-old boy in Putnam Valley who got trapped under on that crashed into his home.

Fortunately, the worst of the weather had passed by with residual flooding continuing to affect some coastal areas.

Amtrak suspended service between Washington and New York for several hours as crews worked to restore power to tens of thousands of people along the Northeast Corridor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch