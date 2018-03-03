WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Secret Service responded to reports of a man who suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near the White House late Saturday morning.

The Secret Service says the man appears to have shot himself along the north fence line of the White House.

The incident increased security at the White House, and reporters were temporarily sent down to the basement.

The condition of man who allegedly suffered the self inflicted gunshot wound wasn’t immediately known.

No other injuries were reported as pedestrian and vehicular traffic near the White House was impacted due to the incident, according to the Secret Service.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were in Florida when the shooting occurred.

