NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say robbed a 92-year-old woman in Astoria, Queens.

Investigators say the suspect approached the victim around 7:30pm Saturday while riding his bicycle on 46th Street.

He then ripped her pocketbook off her arm, causing her to fall to the ground according to police.

She was treated for a cut to her nose and shoulder pain at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect.

